nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $126.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,222,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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