Hawkins’ (HWKN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $200.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $152.31 on Monday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $244.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,766.03. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.