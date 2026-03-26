Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Earns Moderate Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a moderate buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Odysight.ai Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ODYS stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.44. Odysight.ai has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 565.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 333,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odysight.ai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai accounts for approximately 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.23% of Odysight.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

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