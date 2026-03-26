Mizuho Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $371.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $410.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.43.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $321.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.16 and its 200 day moving average is $341.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $301.58 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 660,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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