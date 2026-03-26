United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.
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United Airlines Price Performance
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines
Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big fleet & premium push — United plans to add 250+ aircraft through April 2028 and reconfigure cabins to increase premium seats, a direct revenue-enhancement strategy that supports longer‑term yield improvement. United to Add 250+ Planes in Next Two Years
- Positive Sentiment: New onboard products — United is rolling out “Relax Row” couch-style economy seats and other premium cabin upgrades that could boost ancillary revenue and customer differentiation on international/long‑haul routes. Introducing the United Relax Row
- Positive Sentiment: Product tweaks for economy — the carrier will trial self‑serve snack bars on select planes, a low‑cost amenity that can improve customer experience without heavy capex. Caviar In Front, Self-Serve Snacking in the Back
- Positive Sentiment: Management guidance & confidence — United has signaled it can offset a large portion of recent cost pressure and has raised its revenue outlook, which supports valuation if execution holds. United Airlines (UAL) Raises Revenue Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: M&A/regulatory watch — JetBlue is reportedly exploring a sale and has evaluated regulators’ likely responses to deals with major carriers, which could create future consolidation scenarios but is highly uncertain. JetBlue Stock Soars. The Airline Is Exploring a Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop mixed — consumer and travel stocks are trading unevenly, so UAL’s moves are being influenced by industry flows as much as company-specific news. Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cost shock — the war in Iran has pushed jet‑fuel/oil prices higher; management warns fares could rise ~20% if fuel stays elevated, a sign of potential demand destruction and margin pressure. United Airlines bets bigger on premium travel as Iran war drives up fuel costs
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed UAL price targets in mid‑March citing rising fuel costs that will pressure near‑term earnings, which can weigh on sentiment and put downside risk on the stock. Why Analysts Cut United Airlines (UAL) Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Broader travel pain — industry commentary warns higher fuel and operational stresses could further degrade the customer experience and lead to price increases, implying cyclical downside if demand softens. Can Flying in the U.S. Get Any Worse?
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
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