Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

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Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,440,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 1,620,249 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,090,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,357,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,538,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,827 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mereo BioPharma Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported decline in short interest earlier in March and a material short‑interest position (about 11.26M shares, ~7.5% of float) could reduce selling pressure and support the share price. (Data reported March 13–24; days‑to‑cover ~7.9 days.)

Reported decline in short interest earlier in March and a material short‑interest position (about 11.26M shares, ~7.5% of float) could reduce selling pressure and support the share price. (Data reported March 13–24; days‑to‑cover ~7.9 days.) Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a Neutral rating on Mereo, a stance that may limit downside from analyst‑driven selling but does not constitute a buy catalyst. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a Neutral rating on Mereo, a stance that may limit downside from analyst‑driven selling but does not constitute a buy catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Mereo is scheduled to release earnings soon, which can increase short‑term volatility but also provide fresh fundamental data that could change sentiment. Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mereo is scheduled to release earnings soon, which can increase short‑term volatility but also provide fresh fundamental data that could change sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple nationally recognized law firms have filed or are soliciting investors in a securities‑class action against Mereo (class period: June 5, 2023–Dec 26, 2025) and are urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status before an April 6, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings/solicitations increases the likelihood of litigation costs, potential settlements or distraction for management—factors that typically pressure biotech equities. Representative notices include Rosen Law Firm and Robbins LLP. MREO FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN… MREO Investor Alert – Robbins LLP

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset‐centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

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