Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $74.78

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.7778.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 714.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after acquiring an additional 902,447 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $36,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 22.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,559,000 after acquiring an additional 544,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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