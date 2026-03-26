Abony Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 31st (NASDAQ:AACOU)

Abony Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:AACOU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 31st. Abony Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abony Acquisition Corp I to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Abony Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

About Abony Acquisition Corp I

Shares of Abony Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Abony Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

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Abony Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: AACOU) is a publicly listed blank‑check company, commonly known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Like other SPACs, it was created to raise capital through a public listing with the primary objective of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination or acquisitions that would result in a private operating company becoming a publicly traded entity.

The company itself does not operate a traditional business producing goods or services; instead, its activities center on sourcing potential target companies, conducting due diligence, structuring transactions and negotiating merger agreements.

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