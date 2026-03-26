Cemex (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised Cemex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cemex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

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Cemex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cemex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cemex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 96,734,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,535 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Cemex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 36,132,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,219 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,348,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,191,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,666 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex

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Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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