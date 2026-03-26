Scotiabank Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $138.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MAA opened at $121.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $121.07 and a 1-year high of $169.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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