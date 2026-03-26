China Coal Energy (CCOZY) to Release Earnings on Friday

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect China Coal Energy to post earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $11.1936 billion for the quarter.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CCOZY opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Coal Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

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