InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $32.63.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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