National Grid Transco’s (NGG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

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National Grid Transco Stock Up 2.3%

Institutional Trading of National Grid Transco

Shares of NGG stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. National Grid Transco has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid Transco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in National Grid Transco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid Transco

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National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

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