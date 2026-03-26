Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $204.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.5714.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $196.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $142.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $134.41 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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