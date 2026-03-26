Truist Financial Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $360.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.95.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $300.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.27. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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