Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Immuneering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

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Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immuneering

In related news, Director Thomas J. Schall bought 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,082.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,055.10. This represents a 40.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 135,441 shares in the company, valued at $589,168.35. This represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Sanofi acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,960,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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