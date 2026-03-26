Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €42.90 and last traded at €42.95. 85,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.30.

Fielmann Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.46.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

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Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment. The company offers its products under the fielmann, Optika Clarus, OPTICA & AUDIOLOGIA UNIVERSITARIA, Medical optica audicion, and SVS VISION brand names. It sells its products through digital sales, retail stores, as well as Befitting, an optical e-commerce platform.

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