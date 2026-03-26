Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGI (AGBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AGI (NYSE: AGBK) recently:

3/10/2026 – AGI was upgraded by Zacks Research to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – AGI is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – AGI is now covered by HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2026 – AGI was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

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