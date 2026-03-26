Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.71, but opened at $41.99. Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

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Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

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