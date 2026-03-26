Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.7550 and last traded at $13.7550. 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Mercialys Stock Up 6.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

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About Mercialys

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Mercialys is a French real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail property assets. Established in 2005 following its spin-off from the Casino Group, the company focuses on maximizing the performance of shopping centers and retail outlets through strategic enhancements and tenant diversification. Mercialys’s portfolio comprises over 80 regional and local retail destinations across metropolitan France.

The company’s core activities include asset acquisition, property asset management, leasing and facility services.

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