Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,370 and last traded at GBX 1,364. 6,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.95.

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Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1,485.19%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

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