Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 145,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 222,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 10.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$107.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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