John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 435,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,498. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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