Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Earnings Results

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.42, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Dare Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 203,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dare Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Dare Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dare Bioscience by 810.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dare Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for women’s reproductive health. The company’s flagship development candidate is Ovaprene, a monthly, self-administered, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring designed to offer an alternative to traditional hormone-based birth control methods. Through its proprietary intravaginal drug delivery platform, Dare seeks to address unmet medical needs in gynecology and contraception with products that prioritize efficacy, safety and ease of use.

In addition to its lead contraceptive program, Dare is advancing a pipeline of early-stage assets aimed at treating gynecologic conditions through local, non-systemic drug delivery.

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