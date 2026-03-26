Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 71,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 63,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

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