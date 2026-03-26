Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $83.95. Approximately 10,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

Barron’s 400 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFOR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Barron’s 400 ETF Company Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

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