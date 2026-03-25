SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $6.3380 million for the quarter.

SuperCom Trading Up 1.3%

SPCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,810. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

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Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SuperCom by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SuperCom has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPCB

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom’s core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

Further Reading

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