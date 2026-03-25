Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.13 Thousand (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $209.27 thousand and approximately $52.13 thousand worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,488.49 or 1.00915126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,678,660 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that enables users to earn interest on their crypto holdings and borrow assets using smart contracts. Its native token, STRK, facilitates governance and incentivises participation within the ecosystem, driving decentralised decision-making.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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