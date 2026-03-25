Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Nabtesco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

About Nabtesco

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global manufacturer of precision motion control systems and equipment. Established in November 2003 through the reorganization of Teijin Seiki and related businesses, the company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable components that meet stringent industrial requirements.

Its product portfolio spans several core segments, including Motion Control—comprising precision reduction gears, actuators and speed reducers—Transport Systems, which supplies automatic train door mechanisms, brake systems and platform screen doors, and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment, covering landing-gear actuation systems, hydraulic pumps and control valves for aerospace and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.