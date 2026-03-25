Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

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Recorded a quarterly revenue record of RMB 2.761 billion (+24% YoY), with public cloud revenue at RMB 1.902 billion (+35% YoY).

(+24% YoY), with public cloud revenue at (+35% YoY). AI / intelligent computing billings surged 95% YoY to RMB 926 million , now representing 49% of public cloud revenue and materially driving growth.

billings surged , now representing 49% of public cloud revenue and materially driving growth. Profitability improved — adjusted operating profit of RMB 55 million (2% margin) and non‑GAAP EBITDA of RMB 785 million (28% margin) , marking operating‑level profitability for two consecutive quarters.

and non‑GAAP EBITDA of , marking operating‑level profitability for two consecutive quarters. High ecosystem concentration — Xiaomi/Kingsoft ecosystem revenue reached RMB 804 million (+63% YoY) and related‑party transactions hit 94% of the annual cap , creating potential related‑party/cap limits risk.

(+63% YoY) and related‑party transactions hit , creating potential related‑party/cap limits risk. 2026 capex plan targets > RMB 10 billion, with roughly half expected to be covered by customer prepayments and the remainder via leasing, financing and committed credit facilities.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,641. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,016,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 475,533 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

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Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

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Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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