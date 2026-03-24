Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 258.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,054,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $679.99 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $704.45 and its 200-day moving average is $625.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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