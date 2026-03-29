Short Interest in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Decreases By 30.6%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,031 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 26th total of 33,201 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.19. 13,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.14. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

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