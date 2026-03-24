Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

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