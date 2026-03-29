Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 519 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 26th total of 740 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

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About Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF

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The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Acquirers Deep Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 smallest US stocks, by market-cap, that are potentially undervalued based on their fundamentals. DEEP was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by Roundhill.

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