First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,974,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,931,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,735,000 after acquiring an additional 964,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,164,000 after acquiring an additional 595,017 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

BATS:QUAL opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $205.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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