ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,611 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 26th total of 16,861 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

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ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets ( NYSEARCA:EEV Free Report ) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.86% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

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