Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.7360. 7,865,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,034,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929,357 shares of company stock worth $37,783,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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