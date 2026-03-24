Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Expands By 7,590.8%

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,378 shares, an increase of 7,590.8% from the February 26th total of 447 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 3.2%

Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 126,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.