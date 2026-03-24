Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.23. 66,245,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 36,717,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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