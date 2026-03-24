Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,886 shares, an increase of 3,882.8% from the February 26th total of 198 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 49,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. Sage Group has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $69.79.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

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