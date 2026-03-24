Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Up 4,750.0% in March

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the February 26th total of 2 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

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About Melcor Developments

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Melcor Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS: MODVF) is a Canadian real estate development and property management company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm specializes in master-planned residential and commercial communities, offering land development, construction, leasing and property management services. Its diversified portfolio encompasses single-family lots, multi-family residential projects, shopping centres, industrial parks and office complexes.

Originally founded in 1923 as a contracting business serving western Canada, Melcor transitioned into land development in the mid-20th century and went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1968.

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