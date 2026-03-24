Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,879 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 26th total of 111,442 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 12,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,274. Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

(Get Free Report)

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

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