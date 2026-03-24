JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MCDS)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCDS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $62.78.

About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF

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The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap index. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US midcaps. MCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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Dividend History for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS)

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