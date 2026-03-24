Head-To-Head Comparison: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) versus DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of 14.04, indicating that its stock price is 1,304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CrowdGather and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHI Group 1 1 1 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.08%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than CrowdGather.

69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and DHI Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $127.83 million 0.94 -$13.51 million ($0.30) -8.90

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -10.26% 10.91% 5.45%

Summary

DHI Group beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

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