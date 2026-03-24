Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.9%
MSFU stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $190.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.67.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
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