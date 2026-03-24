Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.9%

MSFU stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $190.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.67.

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The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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