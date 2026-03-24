Head to Head Review: Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Charge Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A $4.39 4.05 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.05 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -0.79

Telenor ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

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Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services. It also builds, develops, maintains, and leases passive telecom infrastructure, such as towers, masts, and buildings. The company also provides machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and inbound and national roaming services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Charge Enterprises

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Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

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