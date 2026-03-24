CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,593 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 26th total of 13,626 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.17. 16,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.59. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.83.

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CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

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CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a China-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Established in 1979, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the country’s leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations and innovative drug candidates. CSPC is publicly traded in Hong Kong (HKEX: 1093) and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the OTC market (OTCMKTS: CSPCY), reflecting its dual focus on domestic market leadership and international visibility.

The company operates through three primary business segments: bulk pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms and research-driven products.

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