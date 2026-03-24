Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Increases By 2,604.2%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 208,575 shares, an increase of 2,604.2% from the February 26th total of 7,713 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maris-Tech Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 153,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,078. Maris-Tech has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maris-Tech by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maris-Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Maris-Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.