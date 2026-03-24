Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $145.79. 11,668,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 11,706,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.66, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,774.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,092 shares of company stock valued at $61,365,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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