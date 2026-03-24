Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:XOMZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 34,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis. This ETF is intended for experienced investors who understand the risks of inverse ETFs, including daily resetting and compounding effects, and who actively manage their positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.