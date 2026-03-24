Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:XOMZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 34,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

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Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis. This ETF is intended for experienced investors who understand the risks of inverse ETFs, including daily resetting and compounding effects, and who actively manage their positions.

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